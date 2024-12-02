Starbucks plans delivery service in 2015

The delivery service will be available to Starbucks loyalty program members as part of its new mobile order and pay app that will launch in Portland in December 2014 and nationwide in 2015. Starbucks Mobile Order and Pay technology integrates mobile ordering and its proprietary loyalty program with POS and store operations.

The company did not disclose in which cities coffee and food delivery will be made available. On Starbucks Q4 earnings conference call, the chain`s CEO Howard Schultz mentioned that the retailer is navigating shifts away from brick-and-mortar sales as well as consumption of food and beverages away from home. The strategy is to leverage Starbucks digital reach, zdnet.com reports.