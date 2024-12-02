Starbucks outperforms Apple in mobile payments

The cafe chains mobile-payment service will be used by 23.4 million Americans in 2018, edging Apple, with 22 million. Google with 11.1 million users, and Samsung with 9.9 million, are still far behind, according to an eMarketer report (paywall).

The Starbucks app is one of the bigger success stories in mobile-proximity payments,” eMarketer forecasting analyst Cindy Liu said in a statement. “It has gained traction thanks to its ability to tie payments to its loyalty rewards program. For users of the app, the value of paying with their smartphone is clear and simple—you can save time and money at the register, all while racking up rewards and special offers.

EMarketer expects Starbucks to slightly lengthen its lead over the next few years, to 29.8 million Americans by 2022, compared with 27.5 million for Apple Pay, 14.9 million for Google Pay, and 13.2 million for Samsung Pay. The Starbucks app predates the other three top payment apps.

The Starbucks mobile app is present at all the chain’s locations and it is used by many customers who can pay in a seamless way and also manage their loyalty points and redeem rewards for purchases.