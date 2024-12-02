Starbucks, JPMorgan Chase roll out Starbucks rewards Visa prepaid card

Cardholders will be able to use the card anywhere that accepts Visa, and earn Stars, Starbucks version of points, for purchases.

This is the second cobrand that Chase and Starbucks introduced in 2018, following the launch of the Starbucks Rewards Visa Card in February 2018. The two companies have partnered on other initiatives in the past, like Starbucks acceptance of Chase Pay, Chases mobile wallet, as a payment option in-store and in the Starbucks app.

The new card has no monthly, annual, or reload fees. It offers cardholders 125 Bonus Stars the first time they use their card to load USD 10 or more, and one star for every USD 10 spent with the card as well as instant Gold status within the Starbucks Rewards program.