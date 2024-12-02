Starbucks Japan launches pens with built-in NFC wallets

Starbucks Touch: The Pen is an actual pen, with coffee-brown gel ink and a drip coffee machine-inspired design that contains an NFC reader that’s linked to a digital wallet. The pen works with FeliCa technology, which is ubiquitous in Japan and powers Starbucks’ domestic card system.

This is the fourth product in the Starbucks Touch line in Japan, which has also included a phone case and a flask. The pen will be available on Starbucks online store, in three colors – black, silver, and white. Each pen is expected to cost USD 37.

In recent news, Starbucks has launched voice ordering and delivery capabilities within Alibaba’s smart speaker, Tmall Genie, streamlining the digital experience for customers in China.