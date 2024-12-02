Starbucks introduces Alipay in 2800 Chinese shops

Alipay already covers Starbucks in Macau, Malaysia and Japan, adding up to more than 3,200 stores worldwide.

So far, Chinese Starbucks support all mainstream digital payment methods, including not only Alipay and WeChat Pay, but also Quick Pass and Apple Pay.

In August 2017, the payments company has announced its availability for Mainland Chinese tourists at all 242 Starbucks branches across Malaysia.