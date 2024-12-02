Starbucks in China to accept WeChat Pay mobile payments

The two companies have also launched a social gifting platform allowing WeChat users to give Starbucks gifts to friends, who can save gifts on their WeChat accounts and redeem them at Starbucks outlets.

Jointly created by Starbucks and WeChat, the social gifting feature encourages everyday acts of kindness and appreciation among family and friends, Starbucks says. Customers will be able to select from Starbucks-branded gifts and products and add a personalised message of love, of gratitude or to simply uplift someone’s day.

Recipients can save their gifts and memories on their WeChat accounts and redeem their gift at Starbucks stores across China. As part of this partnership, Starbucks will introduce the use of WeChat Pay for purchases in its retail stores.