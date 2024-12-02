Starbucks delivery by Postmates arrives in Seattle, US

Starbucks delivery by Postmates, the latest addition to the company’s digital offerings, is an extension of the Starbucks Mobile Order & Pay feature. Customers in the Seattle test area can now choose “Delivery” when placing their orders on the Starbucks iOS app.

Unlike other food delivery services, having delivery built into Starbucks Mobile App means customers have the customisation options they enjoy at a Starbucks store and can earn stars, exclusive offers and perks through My Starbucks Rewards loyalty program.

The Starbucks Delivery by Postmates pilot will start in downtown Seattle, South Lake Union, Capitol Hill, Madison Park and the Sodo area. Using the Starbucks iOS app, customers can choose “Order then select “Delivery” and enter a delivery address.

The customer builds a food and beverage order that is customisable with the same range of options available in Starbucks stores. Once the order is complete it is transmitted to Postmates system whereby a Postmates courier is dispatched to the closest Starbucks store. The Starbucks and Postmates systems select the closest location to the delivery address.

Customers can track the progress of the delivery by watching their Postmates courier travel in real-time on a virtual map. Just as with Starbucks Mobile Order & Pay, Postmates couriers will be able to skip the line to pick up delivery orders. Initially, customers will be given a 60 minute window for delivery but most orders will arrive in less than 30 minutes.