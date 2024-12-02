Starbucks Coffee launches mobile payments in China

The Starbucks mobile payment experience is aimed at providing My Starbucks Rewards (MSR) members access to a fast, seamless and convenient way to pay for purchases, using their pre-loaded Starbucks Gift Card, at more than 2,200 stores nationwide, via their mobile devices.

Starbucks first launched the Starbucks Gift cards in 2014 to enable its customers to foster deeper connections with their friends and loved ones by sharing a simple act of kindness and care, through a cup of handcrafted Starbucks beverage.

Starbucks MSR members can now pre-load their Starbucks gift cards in stores across China and bundle the cards to their password-protected Starbucks China Mobile App (version 4.0) to enjoy the convenience of the Starbucks mobile payment experience. In addition to the ease of paying for in-store purchases by scanning a bar code linked to a registered Starbucks MSR Card, Starbucks MSR members will also be able to manage their Starbucks Card account, check their card balance, and find a nearby Starbucks store with the store locator feature. In addition, the app will engage and reward Starbucks most loyal customers by making it easier to earn, track and redeem rewards, like complimentary beverages, and other special promotions.