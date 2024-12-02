Starbucks, Alibaba launch voice ordering and delivery capabilities

Customers can now order Starbucks beverages and food by using their voice for delivery within 30 minutes. Moreover, they are able to track their order in real-time within the 30-minute delivery timeframe.

Leveraging Alibaba’s on-demand food delivery platform, Ele.me, the voice ordering capabilities for Starbucks streamline the customer experience within Starbucks digital ecosystem. The launch of the new service marks the one-year anniversary of Starbucks and Alibaba’s strategic partnership, and it also builds on several previous collaborations between the two companies.

In the near future, customers will be able to receive personalised recommendations when using voice commands to place orders that are tailored to previous order preferences and popular items from Starbucks seasonal menu.