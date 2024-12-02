Star Micronics teams up with Apriva to enable EMV mobile payments

The partnership allows Apriva to incorporate support for Star Micronics TSP650II BTi desktop printer, and the SM-S220i and SM-S230i portable printers into Aprivas white-labeled mobile payments application, AprivaPay Plus.

AprivaPay Plus solution turns Apple, Android and Amazon Fire devices into mobile points of sale (mPOS). The solution delivers EMV chip card, debit and credit acceptance, and magstripe card acceptance, as well as cloud based inventory, multi-user capability, language localization (English, French, Spanish), two-factor authentication and device tracking for added security. AprivaPay Plus also provides reporting features to merchants via an online web companion portal, the latest device and operating system compatibility, and compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) regulations.

Star Micronics SM-S220i and SM-S230i portable Bluetooth receipt printers are mobile printing solutions for hospitality and retail industries. The portable printers are compatible with all operating systems including iOS (iPad, iPhone, iPod) and all Bluetooth devices. The portable printers can be fastened on a belt for mobile point of sale and payment processing applications like tableside ordering and line busting. Stars desktop thermal and portable printers allow merchants to print EMV card declined slips when a fraudulent credit card transaction is attempted in addition to traditional receipts.