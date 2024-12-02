Staples releases ecommerce marketplace

Staples Exchange is an option that enables vendors to sell its products directly through the company’s ecommerce channels. Because Staples doesn’t require its vendors to use a third party to sell on Staples.com, suppliers can upload products and sell directly to customers without extra cost. The option also allows the sellers access to real-time alerts and self-service tools for inventory management.

Other features of the platform include providing customers a larger product base, post-shipment order tracking and customer visibility to inventory. Vendor perks include real-time and historical reporting dashboard, access to Staples’ automated onboarding program, visibility of order life-cycle and the ability to assign access to employees based on the employee’s position.