Staples, payleven in Pan-European partnership

Following the partnership, the payleven Chip & PIN card reader is available in all Staples stores in Germany, the UK and the Netherlands, and in respective Staples online stores.

payleven is a provider of mobile card payments. Based on a ‘plug and pay’ principle, payleven merchants can provide their clients with chip & PIN debit and credit card payments via their smartphone or tablet devices.

In recent news, Telecom Italia and payleven have entered a strategic partnership, enabling Telecom Italia to provide to its customers an enhanced mobile card payments solution.