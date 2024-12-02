Staples, Office Depot plan to focus on mobile in omnichannel strategy

As more consumers turn to bigger online shopping retailers for a one-stop shop to purchase all of their supply needs, Staples and Office Depot are more focused on developing strategies, such as enhancing the in-app rewards platform so that users can use a bar code to redeem points in-store, mobilemarketer.com reports.

Staples is gearing up to take its rewards platform even more mobile by enabling consumers to view their account history within the brand’s app. If users are paying for a purchase, they can decide whether to add their rewards balance in-app or use it in store. The company is also attempting to ramp up sales of its customised products on mobile devices, a tactic which is likely to resonate positively with consumers who prefer to browse for materials and inspiration on their smartphones and tablet devices.

Meanwhile, Office Depot is enabling an in-store pick-up option, which allows customers to buy their goods on mobile or online, and opt to pick up those items from their local bricks-and-mortar store on the same day. In July, 2014, Office Depot integrated bricks-and-mortar stores with an omnichannel shopping experience.

The new updates in the Staples app are primarily based on the rewards platform, The updated Rewards Dashboard makes faster searching and enables consumers to tap to add their rewards to an online order. If they are making an in-store purchase and wish to redeem rewards, users can present their app to the cashier to scan the bar code.