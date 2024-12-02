Staples Canada launches digital platform on Shopify Plus

Staples Canada is harnessing the power of Shopify Plus to host its core ecommerce platform. The web experience will have the ability to adapt continuously to keep up with the trends in online marketplace.

With Shopify Plus, staples.ca will deliver a customised storefront enabling new customer experiences. Staples Canadas new ecommerce experience includes integrated big data to drive a dynamic customer experience, syndicated customer reviews, informative content, and buying guides, a new mobile experience, and access to live customer service agents to help support buying decisions.

To deliver this digital experience, Staples Canada also worked with other Canadian companies such as Bold Commerce, Orderbot, Bounteous, and Geekspeak.