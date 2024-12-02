Standard Chartered opens eXellerator lab in London

The eXellerator lab is a collaboration space for clients, fintechs and other partners to come together and solve business problems.

Standard Chartered launched its first eXellerator in Singapore in 2016, followed by Hong Kong in 2018. The bank has had a presence in Silicon Valley and technology centre in Bangalore.

The labs are part of the bank’s SC Ventures unit, responsible for promoting innovation and investing in disruptive financial technology.