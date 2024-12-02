Standard Chartered, Linklogis complete joint transaction on blockchain platform

This milestone in the ongoing strategic collaboration between the two parties since signing a memorandum of understanding in February 2019 this year is the first time that the Linklogis platform has jointly delivered deep-tier supply chain financing with an international bank.

Digital Guangdong is a joint venture between Tencent, China Unicom, China Telecom and China Mobile, which to date has developed more than 700 digital government services and applications and processed over 200 million transactions for the residents of Guangdong, a province in South China.

By leveraging Linklogis’ WeQChain, a platform based on Tencent’s blockchain technology, to enable deep-tier supply chain financing, the collaboration between Standard Chartered and Linklogis provided Digital Guangdong with transparency beyond their direct suppliers into their whole supply chain, as well as cheaper access to credit for its upstream suppliers.