Standard Chartered launches digital-only retail banks in Africa

During Q1 of 2019, the bank will launch its digital solution in four markets, starting in Uganda in January, Tanzania in February, and Ghana and Kenya to follow. Standard Chartered’s first digital retail bank launched in Côte d’Ivoire in 2018, however, the second phase builds on the original CDI platform that onboards clients in under 15 minutes, providing 70 of the most common service requests.

Standard Chartered plans to engage in strategic local alliances, in order to provide clients with offers across shopping, travel, and dining. Moreover, to support the digital bank rollout across the four markets, the bank will launch a marketing campaign, which will run across traditional and social media.