Standard Chartered FX engine joins Temenos banking platform

The collaboration will enable financial institutions already using Temenos infrastructure to access Standard Chartered’s foreign exchange (FX) services more directly.

The integrated offering is expected to simplify the adoption of FX capabilities for retail banks, wealth managers, and payment firms, particularly those managing high-volume or low-value transactions that sit outside traditional treasury operations. By reducing the technical effort required to implement FX functions, the integration aims to streamline deployment for Temenos clients.

Addressing cross-border payment demand

Through this partnership, institutions will gain access to FX execution and settlement tools, with coverage across more than 130 currencies and approximately 5,000 currency pairs. Institutions can also manage FX margin controls independently, allowing them to set pricing for customer transactions while mitigating risks related to currency fluctuations.

The SCALE service, when used alongside the Temenos Payment Hub, will allow financial institutions to consolidate foreign exchange and payment processes on a single platform. This includes support for both domestic and international payment rails, as well as links to various channels, clearing systems, and service networks.

According to industry estimates cited by the official press release, the cross-border payments market, driven by digital commerce and globalisation, is projected to grow from USD 194 trillion to USD 320 trillion by 2032. Streamlining FX and international payments is seen by banks as a pathway to securing a stronger position in this expanding segment.

Temenos officials noted that the addition of Standard Chartered’s FX capabilities to its ecosystem reinforces the firm’s commitment to expanding client service options within its platform. Meanwhile, representatives from Standard Chartered described the partnership as a step toward broader access to its FX infrastructure for financial institutions seeking to improve efficiency and centralise their foreign exchange operations.