Standard Chartered boosts open banking capabilities

The bank has unveiled several new initiatives aimed at the developer community. The first of them is the aXess platform, whose purpose is to offer developers open access to the bank’s open source code for banking products and its APIs, applications, and libraries. It serves as an adaptive layer in its technology architecture to drive more connectivity and partnerships between developers, corporations and fintechs, so innovative solutions can be co-created.

Another of the initiatives is aXess Labs, which is a Bengaluru-based test lab, where the bank’s in-house developers can experiment with new technologies, accelerate ideation to service delivery, enable new business models, and share open banking best practices, capabilities, and tools across the Bank.

Finally, the aXess Academy aims to enhance the skills of the bank’s developers, providing them with the technical know-how required for open banking through training programs, hackathons, and technology leadership roundtables. It is also a forum for networking with tech networks in other industries.