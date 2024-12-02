Standard Chartered Bank offers Digital Bank on mobile

Through the launch of the digital bank, Standard Chartered is offering secure banking services via mobile devices, as the SC Mobile incorporates innovative technology to allow clients to execute all banking activities from a mobile device. The digital services are available by downloading the SC Mobile App.

Moreover, new clients can open a bank account, and provide all verification documents by uploading to the application and completing the onboarding process within minutes. The process comes with free debit cards, entitling them to the Bank’s 360’ rewards loyalty programme.

Clients can execute all their banking transactions right from their mobile device. In addition, the Bank has digitised 70 client services from being branch-led to the mobile platform.