Standard Bank to provide 3D Secure for online payments with JCB Cards in Russia

3D Secure technology is a procedure for additional authentication of cardholders for online payments processes. Each payment system has a 3D Secure brand, J/Secure being the 3D Secure version for JCB Cards, launched in 2004.

Currently, both international and domestic ecommerce markets are increasing internet access and smartphone penetration and contributing to a growth of card payments in ecommerce.

In October 2017, EMVCo, a company that facilitates worldwide interoperability and acceptance of secure payment transactions, released updates on 3D Secure Specification.