Standard Bank launches mobile payment app

This mobile payments offering is set to enable consumers to pay for their purchases with their smartphones through a combination of a QR code and a PIN number.

SnapScan is available to all consumers with a smartphone, and users do not have to be a Standard Bank customer to use the app.

Once the app is downloaded, payments can be made by scanning the merchants’ unique barcode, entering the amount due and then confirming with the unique PIN number. The merchant then receives their payment with a confirmation SMS.