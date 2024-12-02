Standard Bank launches ecommerce service for small businesses

The service, called SimplyBlu, covers all needs for accepting payments, including features to help build a web store and process in-app payments. It offers MasterPass, e-invoicing, tokenisation, fraud monitoring, among other services. In addition, the service comes with the ability to accept domestic and international credit, debit and prepaid cards from Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, JCB, and Diners Club. Transactions are settled overnight into a Standard Bank account.

In order to use the system, businesses need to apply online, submit required documentation, and Standard Bank said it can be up and running and start accepting payments within two working days.