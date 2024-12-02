Standard Bank, iiDENTIFii join forces for digital banking solution

iiDENTIFii is a technology company that enables remote biometric digital authentication and automated onboarding, and by deploying the iiDENTIFii solution, Standard Bank is shifting to branchless banking and meeting customers’ demands for simple, secure, and friction-free banking.

With iiDENTIFii, Standard Bank can onboard new customers in under 60 seconds. The bank recently launched its pioneering MyMo account, which rewards customers with free mobile data upon registration. The embedded iiDENTIFii solution allows customers to securely open this account via their mobile phones without having to go into a branch.

Moreover, the iiDENTIFii technology platform does four things: