StanCharts new platform connects startups and investors

SC Ventures Fintech Bridge is a market-first platform to connect community builders such as startups, investors and accelerators to the bank.

Through this platform, partners from the fintech ecosystem can connect to the bank’s internal community, where they can propose solutions to challenges posted by the bank’s business units or request for investments.

Investors can also use the portal to recommend startups to the bank for future collaborations. This simple and fast process means that startups can move from initial application to final selection within just three months.

SC Ventures Fintech Bridge has made four commitments: direct connection to the right people, no time wasted, funding guaranteed for proof of concepts (PoCs), and exposure to its markets.

The investment arm says SC Ventures Fintech Bridge is for fintechs who want to work with Standard Chartered Bank and gain new clients. It is a global platform supported by a connected network across Asia, Africa, Middle East, and Europe through the Bank’s footprint.