StanChart signs MoU with Linklogis to tap Chinese SCF market

The bank seeks to use Linklogis’ capabilities around digital blockchain applied to supply chain financing to support its global banking and commercial banking clients in China. This aims to provide buyers with more transparency on the supply chain, and offers small and medium-sized suppliers cheaper access to credit.

Both parties will also explore other areas for cooperation, such as improving the bank’s client onboarding turnaround time through the digitisation of manual processes and enhancing its risk management approach with Linklogis’ data and analytics capabilities.

Linklogis focuses on business-to-business focused independent supply chain platform in China. It aims to accelerate and develop new growth engines, including cross-border solutions for businesses importing into, and exporting out of, China.