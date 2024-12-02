Stamps.com acquires ecommerce shipping company ShipStation

Stamps.com purchased ShipStation for up-front consideration of USD 50 million in cash plus performance-linked earn-out consideration of up to 768,900 shares of Stamps.com common stock. Stamps.com plans for ShipStation to operate as an independent, wholly-owned subsidiary.

Stamps.com is a provider of internet-based postage services to nearly 500,000 customers. Stamps.com’s service enables customers to print US Postal Service-approved postage with just a computer, printer and internet connection, right from their homes or offices.

ShipStation is a website-based shipping software that is built to help online retailers organize and process their orders, while fulfilling and shipping them.