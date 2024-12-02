



Developed in partnership with payment technology firm Checkout.com, this feature allows investors to receive dividends and returns directly on their bank cards, reducing withdrawal times compared to traditional methods.











Following a pilot phase in May, which included over 200 users, some investors reported receiving payouts in under ten minutes. This marks a notable improvement over the standard multi-day processing period commonly seen in real estate investment withdrawals.

The launch aligns with broader trends in the MENA region, where digital finance adoption has accelerated rapidly. According to a recent report by Checkout.com titled 'The State of Digital Commerce in MENA 2025,' Account Funding Transactions (AFTs) have increased by 388% year-on-year in the UAE. Additionally, Checkout.com noted a 176% rise in total processing volume in the UAE from 2023 to 2024, alongside a 320% growth in daily online shopping since 2020.

The rollout of Pay to Card extends to investors in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and the UK, offering more immediate access to returns.The introduction of Pay to Card reflects ongoing efforts in the fintech sector to improve payout infrastructure and meet increasing demand for real-time financial transactions. The feature supports Stake’s objective to simplify the investment experience by addressing withdrawal delays and improving user convenience.





Growing demand for real-time payments infrastructure

The MENA region has experienced rapid growth in digital payment adoption over recent years, driven by a combination of technological advancements and strong government support. Countries such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia are actively pursuing strategies to modernise their financial ecosystems. Initiatives like Saudi Vision 2030 emphasise economic diversification and digital transformation, encouraging widespread adoption of electronic payments and reducing reliance on cash transactions.

In the UAE, government efforts to create a cashless society have accelerated the development of real-time payment systems and instant settlement infrastructure. These frameworks enable financial institutions and fintech companies to offer faster, more efficient payment solutions to consumers and businesses alike. The increased availability of real-time payment rails has not only improved everyday transactions but also opened opportunities for sectors such as ecommerce, digital investing, and online services to thrive in a competitive landscape.

For fintech companies operating in MENA, establishing capabilities for real-time transactions has become essential to meet rising consumer expectations and regulatory requirements. Faster settlement systems allow firms to reduce friction in payment processing, improve user experience, and support innovative financial products that require instant access to funds. As digital payment volumes continue to rise, the integration of real-time infrastructure is positioning the region as a leading hub for financial technology development.