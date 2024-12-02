STACK selects i2c for mobile money management platform

i2c’s Agile Processing payments platform will enable STACK to build personalised payments functionality to its members.

STACK is a mobile app for fee-free money management, accompanied by a prepaid Mastercard. Members benefit from real-time rewards, financial iQ, and curated offers for a lifestyle-focused approach to financial services. Moreover, members are allowed to make purchases anywhere Mastercard is accepted, including in-store and online; the solution further ensures that transactions adhere to fraud rules and spending limits.

Accessing i2c’s Agile Processing platform via API integration allows STACK to scale and expand product functionality and roll out payments solutions that attract members through superior user experiences and innovative capabilities. It will also use i2c’s integrated voice response system (IVR) to provide intuitive self-serve customer service options. STACK is currently in private beta, scheduled to launch publicly later in 2018