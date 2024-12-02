SSS taps G-Cash for mobile payments

SSS and G-XChange, the ecommerce unit of Globe Telecom, have signed a memorandum of agreement (MoU) to enable members to settle contributions and loan amortizations using G-XChanges mobile remittance facility.

G-Cash, which is offered exclusively to Globe and TM Network subscribers, is a free mobile application that serves as a virtual wallet to allow users a way to transfer money.

SSS members will only need to load their G-Cash accounts with credits to cover payments for contributions and loans. A one-time registration is required and payments are free of charge. Members will receive a confirmation text message for every successful transaction.