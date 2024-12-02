SRS|Acquiom introduces online M&A payments service

The service allows paperless submission of all materials and payments, with buyers needing to set up accounts and sellers using online forms to get paid.

Acquiom Clearinghouse also distributes third-party vendor payments out of merger consideration, such as those for legal and investment banker fees, or for debt obligations due at closing.

SRS|Acquiom is a global payments administration and escrow investment provider, which manages administrative needs in private M&A, completing transactions that help merger parties to close. The affiliated SRS and Acquiom lines of business deliver shareholder representation, payments administration, and escrow solutions.