Sri Lanka deploys contactless ticketing and payment technology

The deployment of the TOUCH travel card contactless smart card marks a milestone for Sri Lanka. It joins a number of countries worldwide that use contactless electronic ticketing in their public transport systems. Passengers using the solution have to hold their contactless smart card next to the reader and payment is taken automatically.

TOUCH is set to leverage Dialogs existing eZ cash project (also based on MIFARE DESFire technology) with approximately 14,000 recharge points and around 12,000 retailers accepting eZ NFC payments. To provide a secure infrastructure service, Dialog and Orik have also implemented NXP´s reader ICs and MIFARE SAM AV2 for secure key storage and back-end connection to the central server.

In recent news, The Information and Communication Technology Agency of Sri Lanka (ICTA) and Dialog Axiata have entered into an agreement, to enable customers to use their Dialog phone number to make payments for Government e-services.