Squares NFC reader available at US Apple stores

The reader is compatible with NFC-equipped smartphones, including the iPhone 6 or newer, and contactless EMV chip debit and credit cards based on technologies like American Express ExpressPay, MasterCard PayPass, and Visa payWave.

The reader functions like other NFC-enabled payment terminals, allowing users to wave an iPhone, paired Apple Watch, or contactless EMV chip card near the reader for a few seconds to complete a purchase.

Also, the NFC reader, which connects wirelessly with iOS and Android devices via Bluetooth, works with EMV chip cards that are inserted for chip-and-signature payments. Square includes a magstripe reader in the box for accepting traditional swipe payments as well.