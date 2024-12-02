Square to enable Bookeo customers to accept in-person, online payments

Square is a merchant services aggregator and mobile payment company. Squares register service is a full point of sale with tools for every part of running a business, from accepting credit cards and tracking sales and inventory to small-business financing.

The integration with Square offers real-time, automatic integration between Bookeo’s online scheduling and reservation system and Square’s payment system. Businesses can accept in-store payments from their customers using the Square Point of Sale. Their customers can swipe, tap or dip credit or debit cards on the Square readers in-store to pay for their bookings.

Businesses can also use Square to process payments for bookings made online by customers. Whether online or in-person, payments made via Square are instantly and automatically reflected on the bookings in Bookeo. They will be able to accept any major credit and debit cards as well, and they will see funds deposited into associated bank accounts as soon as the next business day. A Square account can be established in mere minutes and the Square platform does not ask for any monthly fees or long-term contracts.