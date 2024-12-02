Square teams up with Vend and TouchBistro

The integrations are with Vend, who serves the inventory-based retail industry, and with TouchBistro, who provides POS services for restaurants of all sizes. It takes just seconds to connect the Vend or TouchBistro system to Square and be ready to take credit and debit card payments.

The two new partnerships bring Square’s number of UK partners to 16, including solutions for accounting & tax, ecommerce, and inventory management.

Square isn’t limited to retail and restaurants; their services allow users to take chip and PIN cards, contactless cards and other mobile payments almost anywhere, whether you’re on the move, or at your counter. Taking mobile payments on the go is a relatively small market compared with retail premises so it’s no surprise to see Square partnering with providers that can help them get their foot through the door in physical locations.