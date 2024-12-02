Square shuts down Square Order

The company is notifying customers that the app will no longer be available for download and that the service has shut down. However, merchants will still be able to employ the order-ahead function via their own websites.

Sources close to the matter say that the pick-up service was not bringing in new sales for sellers.

Square Order’s demise is reflective of a shift the company has been making toward building small business tools, and appointment and inventory software, as well as lending opportunities. The company also recently rolled out charge-back protections for merchants. It is possible that the order-ahead app was dumped to help fuel another area of the company. Caviar, a startup Square recently acquired that hooks restaurants up with an outsourced delivery service, is expanding quickly. Just yesterday the company launched the app in its tenth city, Dallas.

While Square has long been a friend to coffee shops, it has yet to find its way into the hearts of restaurant owners. However, with Caviar the company may be able to finagle its way in to sell them on more than just delivery.

The Order app was first launched in 2014 at the same time the company shut down its mobile wallet, Square Wallet.