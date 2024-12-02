Square rolls out feature for payments processing in apps

The new software tools are part of Square’s move into a one-stop-shop for businesses that helps with payroll, loans, accounting, inventory tracking, website building, and other services. Companies that have been testing the feature include PepperHQ and Brushfire.

The new feature is targeted at large merchants such as multistore retailers and restaurant chains that create their own apps for buyers to order food or make purchases. It is also targeting online-only companies that are prime customers of payments processors that already offer mobile services.

The in-app payments software development tools are available in the US, Canada, the UK, Australia, and Japan.