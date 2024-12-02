Square rolls out contactless reader in Australia

The reader enables small and medium businesses (SMBs) to process payments and comes at a time when smartphone payment services like Apple Pay, Samsung Pay and Android Pay are stii something new in Australia.

Square aims to assist SMBs to accept chip-based credit card and NFC mobile payments through its new reader. Outside of the US, Australia is the second market to get the device. The compact reader uses Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) to communicate with credit cards and NFC smartphones for tap-and-go payments. It can also accept payments that require chip-based credit cards to be inserted.

The new Square reader costs USD 59 and the company takes a 1.9% cut from every transaction made on the device. The reader will be available through Officeworks, Apple, Optus and Harvey Norman retails stores around the country.