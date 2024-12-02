Square replaces mobile wallet with order-ahead app

Introduced in 2011, Square Wallet was designed to let customers use only their smartphones to pay for transactions. But it gained little traction even after Starbucks Coffee signed on as its retail partner.

The company has pulled Square Wallet from the App Store and Google Play, and has replaced it with Square Order.

The new app carries many of the same functions as Wallet but enables users place orders from their smartphones before arriving at a restaurant or coffee shop, then skip the line since theyve already paid. While Square is focusing on food pickup, its intended to enhance any kind of order-ahead transaction.

Square Order is initially going live with merchants in San Francisco and New York, and is available for iPhone with Android to follow. While Wallet is no longer available in the app stores, Square is set to continue to support the apps already installed by users.

In recent news, accounting software company Xero (XRO) has integrated with Square.