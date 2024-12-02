Square plans to accept Apple Pay

According to the source, Square founder Jack Dorsey has unveiled that he wants to help businesses accept all forms of payments and Apple Pay is no exception. Apple Pay and Square have generally been viewed as competitors in the mobile payment space, but Dorsey doesnt see it that way, the source points out.

As it stands now, Squares hardware enables businesses to accept credit card payments via iPads and iPhones, with customers swiping their cards via a small square device. But the technology is not currently equipped to accept Apple Pay.

The hardware will have to be reworked to be compatible with the Apple Pay system.

Apple Pay is currently only operating in the US and is accepted by a number of retailers and restaurants, including Macys and McDonalds.

In recent news, Apple has unveiled that the App Store has added UnionPay as a payment option for customers in China.