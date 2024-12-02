Square partners with Whole Foods

Under the terms of the agreement, Whole Foods will use Square Stand and Square Register at in-store venues like sandwich counters and juice bars. Customers who already have Square’s payment app Wallet on their smartphones will also be able to use their mobiles to pay for goods at the select counters.

Whole Foods didn’t reveal how many stores would start using Square’s mobile payments technology.

Whole Foods has already been trialling Square Stand in seven locations in the US.

Square makes money by taking a fee of 2.75% off of transactions.

In recent news, Square has revealed plans of preparations to launch its services in Australia.