Square partners Harvey Norman to expand to Australia

The partnership will enable business owners to purchase the US company’s mobile payment device, the Square Reader, from 90 Harvey Norman stores across the country and through Harvey Norman online.

Square launched its dashboard app locally in July 2015, and introduced the debit and credit card reader in Australia in March 2016.

The Square Reader is now available from more than 600 retail outlets across the country, including the Harvey Norman network, Apple, Officeworks and Bunnings stores, and directly from Square online.

The Square Reader retails for USD 19 and all card transactions attract a processing fee of 1.9%, with businesses receiving deposits from Square into their bank accounts the following business day.