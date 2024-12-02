Square Market starts accepting Bitcoin payments

The process begins when a customer chooses to buy off of Square Market in Bitcoin. Afterwards, Square Market will comprise a Bitcoin address and attach it with the order. Once the funds are sent, the payment is detected and buyers then see a confirmation screen. Sellers get paid in USD after the Bitcoin value is exchanged.

Bitcoin is a peer-to-peer (PTP) digital currency technology which operates with no central authority or banks. It was launched in 2008 and is traded within a global network of computers. Bitcoins, the digital currency, can be transferred without going through banks or clearing houses.