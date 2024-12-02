Square launches online store for sellers in the UK

The aim is to provide SMEs with one cohesive solution for their omnichannel or online-only business. This new offering is the first of Square’s products in the UK to be fully integrated with Weebly, the platform for building a website or online store that Square acquired in 2018.

Businesses will have the option of a free starter plan (with no monthly subscription fees) and the ability to access integrated tools, including Instagram galleries, shipping, and in-store pickup.

Square Online Store also aims to bring extra functionality to restaurants, allowing businesses to offer online ordering from their website, customised pickup times across multiple locations, and the option to pay ahead for online orders.