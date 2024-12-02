Square launches its mobile payment services in the UK

It became the fifth market where Square services are now available after the US, Australia, Canada and Japan.

The move places Square in direct competition with iZettle and Ingenico Group in the UK. Notably, Square charges a fee of 1.75% for in-person payments and 2.5% for online transactions or via phone or electronic invoice.

In the UK Square targets more than 2.5 million small businesses, which do not accept card payments yet.