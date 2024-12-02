Square launches announces Instant Deposit service for UK SMBs

The announcement was made by CEO Jack Dorsey at an event held at London’s British Library.

Previously, businesses using Square would have to wait a full business day to receive funds. With the new service, called Instant Deposit, businesses will have to link their bank account to their Square account.

Each Instant Deposit will cost 1% of the deposit amount in addition to Square’s standard card processing fees. The current fees are 1.75% for face-to-face payments and 2.5% for payments made over the phone, online or via digital invoice.