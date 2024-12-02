Square launches Android Register API to integrate other independent apps

Users will still need the Square app installed on their phone or tablet, and once the API is activated it pops out into the dedicated Square app. But the API should allow more apps to take advantage of Squares ultra-mobile solution for easy retail payments, and thats a good thing if youre trying to sell something without a lot of expensive infrastructure.

In addition, the API only needs three lines of code to initiate the hand-off, then the payment results are returned to the original app once Square is finished.

At the moment, the API is only available to developers in the US and Canada, according to Square.