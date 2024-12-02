Square expands to merchants in Australia

Square Register turns Apple or Android smartphones and tablets into point-of-sale (POS) terminals. Through the cloud-based Square app, small businesses can track sales and manage items and inventory.

While technically Square’s first entry into Australia, the payments company already has customers here. Some Australian merchants had been using the US version of the Register app as their primary POS system.

The new localised system brings in Australian nuances such as GST, rounding, addresses, language and phone numbers, as well as local customer support.

The Square Register launch follows the entrance of Stripe into the Australian market in July 2014. Stripe can be integrated into an app or website to accept payments.

In recent news, Square has unveiled that is planning to accept Apple Pay sometime in 2015.