Square expands offerings for omnichannel businesses

The two products aim to offer sellers the tools to have one solution to start or grow an omnichannel business. These new offerings are the first Square products to be fully integrated with Weebly, a platform for building a website or online store, since the company’s acquisition in 2018.

The new Square Online Store aims to help sellers grow their business in person and online, with a professional ecommerce website and integrated tools including Instagram selling, shipping, in-store pickup, and more. The new product also brings the Square Online Store experience to restaurants, allowing sellers to offer online ordering from their website, customised pickup times across multiple locations, and the option to pay ahead for online orders.

Square for Retail, the POS app optimised specifically for retailers, has also been redesigned with expanded product features. Business owners who also want to sell online can create a professional website and automatically connect their Square for Retail catalogue to their Square Online Store, allowing them to sync their items, inventory, prices, and data instantly across online and offline channels. Moreover, the POS app has been redesigned to make managing online orders alongside a brick-and-mortar store more intuitive.