Square Cash integrates Touch ID for mobile money transfers

According to the source, users are now able to authenticate money transfers using the Touch ID feature in later versions of the iPhone (5S and up), and pay no fees when sending that cash. The feature is currently live in the latest update to the app.

Apple has been making a lot of use of the Touch ID feature as a security authentication layer on its phone for things like unlocking the device, authenticating app payments and so on, but this is the first time that Square has integrated Touch ID into one of its apps, the source adds.

In October 2014, Square Cash rolled out an update that enables users to send cash via Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and soon after an update that allows consumers to send money to contacts via email.